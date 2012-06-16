WATCH: A British MEP Quotes Tupac In Bid To End Euro Crisis

We don’t know a whole lot about UK Conservative European Parliament representative Syed Kamall, but we respect his choice in rappers.



Earlier this week, Kamall rose in the Strasburg chamber to discuss proposed Eurozone budgetary discipline rules dubbed the “two pack” that would be critical to staving off further crisis.

You can see where this is going.

“We need look no further for inspiration than the rapper, singer Tupac, who actually has some very interesting things to say about this” Kamll told the assembled MEPs.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

h/t LabourList

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.