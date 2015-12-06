The FBI raided the home of a man believed to have bought the assault rifles used in the San Bernardino attacks

FBI investigators have raided the home of a man believed to have originally purchased the assault rifles used in the San Bernardino, California shooting that killed 14 people.

Early Saturday, authorities reportedly searched the home of Enrique Marquez, “the man authorities believe originally bought the assault rifles used in the San Bernardino shooting rampage,” NBC News reports.

The home is in Riverside, California — about 15 miles southwest of San Bernardino.

More to come …

