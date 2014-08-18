Sydneysiders Brace For Gale-Force Winds Forecast This Afternoon

Getty Images

Sydneysiders will have to do their best to hold onto their umbrellas, with gale-force winds forecast this afternoon.

While Sydney’s morning was a wet one, winds are expected to peak this afternoon, battering coastal regions and causes playing havoc with inner city pedestrians, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The department issued a severe weather warning for the Metropolitan, Hunter, Illawarra and South Coast regions, anticipating damaging winds – estimated to peak at gusts of 100km/h on the coast – and dangerous surf conditions.

A complex low pressure system scattered off the NSW coast is the main protagonist of the unwelcome and wild wet weather.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move vehicles under cover or away from trees

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Beware of flash flooding prone areas

Damaging winds and heavy rain are testing the umbrellas of Sydney today. Photo by @John__Donegan #weather pic.twitter.com/8Bb5tiKjHL — 702 ABC Sydney (@702sydney) August 17, 2014

The rain has subsided but #Parramatta River continues to overflow due to the torrential rain. @abcnews @702sydney pic.twitter.com/o8MyCsTyKf — Mohamed Taha (@Mo_Taha1) August 18, 2014

Lots of delays for public transport with the wind and the rain across Sydney. #weather Photo by @John__Donegan pic.twitter.com/NdJ1Vuu2xl — 702 ABC Sydney (@702sydney) August 17, 2014

A lone park bench sits in the middle of the #Parramatta River after torrential rain. @abcnews @702sydney pic.twitter.com/LjyICTAjR0 — Mohamed Taha (@Mo_Taha1) August 18, 2014

I know a few people who would be interested in these. #SydneyRain #Rain pic.twitter.com/VLAOAnxeFo — Roden Vuong (@rodenv) August 17, 2014

4PM: Wild weather wreaks havoc in #Sydney & coastal regions as the public is urged to stay indoors #7arvo pic.twitter.com/XzW4qtfUSj — 7News Yahoo!7 (@Y7News) August 18, 2014

Batten down the hatches NSW this ride is going to get wild with more rain and wind to 100kmh http://t.co/bjMh9fWRoe pic.twitter.com/knDorslq7a — Matt Cullen (@Mattcullen1976) August 18, 2014

Commuters urged to take it easy on #Sydney roads due to wet weather @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/Dm1jVfecGN — Julia Calixto (@julescalixto) August 18, 2014

Wild weather in the Illawarra and South Coast today, this one from Wollongong Harbour this morning #storms pic.twitter.com/R8KHcenj1U — 97.3 ABC Illawarra (@973ABCIllawarra) August 18, 2014

