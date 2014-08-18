Sydneysiders Brace For Gale-Force Winds Forecast This Afternoon

Sydneysiders will have to do their best to hold onto their umbrellas, with gale-force winds forecast this afternoon.
While Sydney’s morning was a wet one, winds are expected to peak this afternoon, battering coastal regions and causes playing havoc with inner city pedestrians, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The department issued a severe weather warning for the Metropolitan, Hunter, Illawarra and South Coast regions, anticipating damaging winds – estimated to peak at gusts of 100km/h on the coast – and dangerous surf conditions.
A complex low pressure system scattered off the NSW coast is the main protagonist of the unwelcome and wild wet weather.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains
- Beware of flash flooding prone areas
Damaging winds and heavy rain are testing the umbrellas of Sydney today.
Photo by @John__Donegan #weather pic.twitter.com/8Bb5tiKjHL
— 702 ABC Sydney (@702sydney) August 17, 2014
The rain has subsided but #Parramatta River continues to overflow due to the torrential rain. @abcnews @702sydney pic.twitter.com/o8MyCsTyKf
— Mohamed Taha (@Mo_Taha1) August 18, 2014
Lots of delays for public transport with the wind and the rain across Sydney. #weather
Photo by @John__Donegan pic.twitter.com/NdJ1Vuu2xl
— 702 ABC Sydney (@702sydney) August 17, 2014
A lone park bench sits in the middle of the #Parramatta River after torrential rain. @abcnews @702sydney pic.twitter.com/LjyICTAjR0
— Mohamed Taha (@Mo_Taha1) August 18, 2014
I know a few people who would be interested in these. #SydneyRain #Rain pic.twitter.com/VLAOAnxeFo
— Roden Vuong (@rodenv) August 17, 2014
4PM: Wild weather wreaks havoc in #Sydney & coastal regions as the public is urged to stay indoors #7arvo pic.twitter.com/XzW4qtfUSj
— 7News Yahoo!7 (@Y7News) August 18, 2014
Batten down the hatches NSW this ride is going to get wild with more rain and wind to 100kmh http://t.co/bjMh9fWRoe pic.twitter.com/knDorslq7a
— Matt Cullen (@Mattcullen1976) August 18, 2014
Commuters urged to take it easy on #Sydney roads due to wet weather @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/Dm1jVfecGN
— Julia Calixto (@julescalixto) August 18, 2014
Wild weather in the Illawarra and South Coast today, this one from Wollongong Harbour this morning #storms pic.twitter.com/R8KHcenj1U
— 97.3 ABC Illawarra (@973ABCIllawarra) August 18, 2014
