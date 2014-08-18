Sydneysiders Brace For Gale-Force Winds Forecast This Afternoon

Peter Terlato
Getty Images

Sydneysiders will have to do their best to hold onto their umbrellas, with gale-force winds forecast this afternoon.

While Sydney’s morning was a wet one, winds are expected to peak this afternoon, battering coastal regions and causes playing havoc with inner city pedestrians, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The department issued a severe weather warning for the Metropolitan, Hunter, Illawarra and South Coast regions, anticipating damaging winds – estimated to peak at gusts of 100km/h on the coast – and dangerous surf conditions.

A complex low pressure system scattered off the NSW coast is the main protagonist of the unwelcome and wild wet weather.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move vehicles under cover or away from trees
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains
  • Beware of flash flooding prone areas

