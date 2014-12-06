Sydney's Week Of Storms Is Expected To Continue

Storm clouds roll in over Sydney on Friday evening. Photo: Guy Scott-Wilson.

Australia’s storm season is well and truly underway with fierce thunderstorms hammering parts of NSW, Queensland and the ACT this week.

Over the past week parts of Sydney have been lashed by torrential rain, flash flooding, lightning and hail.

Forecasters say Sydneysiders should brace for a few more over the next couple of days with a number of low-pressure troughs moving Australia the country.

“It’s more typical of January and February [weather],” Weatherzone forecaster Rob Sharpe told SMH. “We’ve got about one more week of this to come.”

Today the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the New South Wales south coast.

Emergency services are on alert with another big storm expected to make its way across the State and hit Sydney late on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re just preparing for different levels of those thunderstorms to hit across the mid to eastern parts of the state,” SES spokesperson Todd Burns said.

On Friday night emergency crews responded to about 300 callouts across NSW and about 6,000 residents lost power, although most had the lights back on later that evening.

