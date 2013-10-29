Sydney's The Star Got A Slap On The Wrist For Its Chinese New Year Casino Promotion

The Star

Sydney local court magistrate Jan Stevenson has ordered The Star casino to pay almost $10,000 in professional fees over an alleged breach of problem gambling laws.

The Star had offered high-rollers a chance to win cash payments of $5,000 to $1 million during the most recent Chinese New Year.

The Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing said the promotion breached regulations that prohibited lottery operators to make cash payments between 10pm and 8am.

The OLGR sought to have a conviction or fine to be handed down as a deterrence but Magistrate Stevenson said The Star was Sydney’s only casino, and the decision would have no effect on clubs outside of the city, The Australian reports.

The casino said the breaches were the result of an oversight by cashier staff.

