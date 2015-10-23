Sydney's Startup Week kicks off today

Nick Wilson /Allsport

Over the next week, Sydney will play host to 150 speakers and 60 events across 22 venues, to celebrate and showcase Australian startups.

There are ten different “streams”, including clean technology, financial technology, health technology, the Internet of Things, and Government 2.0.

There will be speeches from notable entrepreneurs, hackathons, panels, exhibitions, classes, pitching competitions and tours.

Attendees can visit Fintech Hubs like Stone & Chalk, startup spaces such as Fishburners and Blue Chilli, incubators like ATP Innovations, experimental spaces including the Commonwealth Bank Innovation Lab, investment and co-working spaces like Tankstream, and Town Hall and Parliament House.

Many of the events are pitched directly at those considering startup life, including classes on how to raise funds and scale businesses, stories of successful entrepreneurs, and introductions to the startup community.

The government is partnering with more than 27 organisations from within Australia’s startup community to put on the event, part of its plan to encourage the burgeoning sector.

“Sydney is home to Australia’s highest concentration of new technology startups and we want to encourage these entrepreneurs to stay in the city, grow their businesses and help create the jobs of the future,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

“Events like Startup Week and SydStart will help us build the skilled and connected community we need to make that happen.”

The week will be capped off by the return of SydStart on the 29th and 30th of October.

The first event will be a workshop on using Employee Share Scheme taxation rules to attract, retain and incentivise staff.

You can find all of the events and conference schedule on the StartupWeek website.

And you can follow all the news using the hashtag #SuWSyd or by following @StartupWeekSyd.

