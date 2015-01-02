Sydney's South West Rail Link is Opening Next Month - A Year Early

Source: TransportNSW

Sydney’s new 11.4km South West Rail Link will start running next month on February 8, a year ahead of schedule.

The link through outer Sydney includes two new stations, Leppington and Edmondson Park, and includes 1,250 free, untimed commuter car parking spaces.

Trains will run from 5am to midnight every 30 minutes from Liverpool to Leppington, stopping at Edmondson Park and Glenfield, taking around 15 minutes in each direction. Glenfield and Liverpool connect with other lines.

NSW Premier Mike Baird said the project is also $300 million under budget.

Two new bus routes will connection the stations with surrounding suburbs – from Oran Park to Leppington via Catherine Field, and from Ingleburn to Liverpool via Edmondson Park. Two existing routes, 855 from Rossmore to Liverpool and 856 from Bringelly to Liverpool, will be extended to Leppington Station.

