Sydney’s Prestigious King’s School Helping Police With Investigation Into Sexual Contact Allegations

The King’s School, one of the oldest independent schools in Australia and one of the most prestigious private boys’ schools in Sydney, is cooperating with a police investigation into claims of unwanted sexual contact between students.

The Sunday Telegraph reports police have already conducted a search of the school and are currently trying to get alleged victims to give statements about the incidents.

The allegations are believed to involve three or four victims who are boarders at the school, with one of the students believed to have already been expelled from the school for an unrelated incident.

The headmaster of the school, Dr Tim Hawkes, told The Telegraph “The school has been made aware of an allegation and is cooperating with the police over the matter.”

