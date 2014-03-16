Sydney's Own 'Highline' Will Be Complete By The End Of The Year

Construction on Sydney’s goods line walkway will begin this month, with the expectation that pedestrians will be able to use the passageway as soon as the end of the year.

Concepts for the redevelopment of the 500m rail corridor between Central station and Darling Harbour show it with pop-up bars, cafes, performance stages, “study pods” and electronic screens, in images released by Planning Minister Brad Hazzard.

The line, which has been compared to New York City’s Highline, will be built in two stages.

The first, northern section will run from the University of Technology, Sydney to the Powerhouse Museum, and the second will run past the ABC in Ultimo and link with the pedestrian walkway under Central and Railway Square.

Construction of the southern section of the line won’t start until early next year.

Here are some pictures from The Sydney Harbour Foreshore Authority of the development designs.

The Sydney Harbour Foreshore Authority – The Goods Line Project

