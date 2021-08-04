Sydney’s lockdown is threatening Australia’s job recovery as vacancies start to fall

Sydney's lockdown has put the jobs recovery at risk. (Hu Jingchen, Xinhua via Getty Images)

Job vacancies have come off their peak as Sydney’s lockdown continues.

Exclusive data provided to Business Insider Australia by Indeed shows ads fell by more than 5% in New South Wales in the last two weeks.

While only “modest” considering the shutdown of businesses, economist Callam Pickering suspects the labour market will take a bigger hit in the coming weeks as Sydney considers extending stay-at-home orders once more.

Australia’s hiring frenzy is beginning to lose steam, as the outbreak in Sydney forces the doors of thousands of businesses shut.

The number of job vacancies finished July 49% up on pre-pandemic levels, as they come off record highs, according to exclusive data provided by job site Indeed.

Identifying a “modest” 5.3% fall in New South Wales, Asia-Pacific economist Callam Pickering said he expected the impact of the Sydney lockdown to become evident in the coming weeks as it continued to delay Australia’s recovery.

“We expect job postings in New South Wales to decline further over August, weighing on the

national figure, but the rest of the country should remain at around their current level,” he told Business Insider Australia. “If that occurs then we can expect the unemployment rate to decline further by the end of the year.”

Whether or not New South Wales can resume its jobs recovery will depend on how the state fares for the next four weeks and if its lockdown is extended again beyond August 28.

The RBA for one expects national unemployment to rise “in the near term” as a direct result, but believes Australia is still firmly on track to reach full employment in the coming years. At this point in time, both the central bank and the economics team at ANZ suspect the lockdown will have a greater impact on hours worked rather than producing large-scale redundancies.

Certainly, the short and sharp lockdowns implemented in Victoria and South Australia did little to shake their respective labour market. Curiously neither did Sydney’s construction pause, as demand for workers by the sector nationally rose by 9.5% over the last fortnight.

But as more contagious COVID-19 variants rear up in Australia, Pickering said prolonged stay-at-home orders “may be the only way” governments can contain them.

Other states meanwhile may have reached their own peaks. Western Australia boasts the strongest labour market in the country but experienced a decline in jobs ads over the past fortnight.

Elsewhere, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania all improved markedly, while the Northern Territory and ACT both saw modest improvements.

“Businesses are still pretty confident about the economic outlook and their future prospects,” Pickering said. “Hiring levels suggest that businesses are viewing recent lockdowns as a temporary issue rather than something that will impede them going forward.”

“The longer these hiring trends persist, the greater the likelihood that it translates into stronger

wage growth, particularly in those areas where demand is strongest. Strong wage growth has

long eluded policymakers but we are inching closer to changing that.”