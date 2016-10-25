We got to look around an exclusive club with panoramic views of Sydney that hardly anybody knows about

Rooftops bars in Sydney are hard to come by, and the few that exist are overcrowded and tired.
So when we heard that there was a rooftop bar at the top of Sydney’s InterContinental Hotel with undisturbed views of the harbour we thought it must be a joke.
To our surprise, located on level 32, with access via level 31, of the hotel is Club InterContinental, a lounge-like bar with a 270-degree balcony and panoramic views of the city, reaching from the Harbour Bridge to Royal Botanic Gardens.
The catch? The experience is exclusive to guests who stay with the hotel in a Club room, or those who attend Supper Club.
Still interested? OK. Here’s what it will cost you.
While the rate of a Club room varies according to the season, you’re looking at a base rate of approximately $350 per night. A Club InterContinental upgrade can be added to your room rate when you book a Club room for $165 on weekdays and $225 weekends.
Otherwise, non-guests can join the hotel for the Club InterContinental experience at “Supper Club”, which is open from 9pm until late Thursday to Saturday.
Hint: Reservations are recommended.
So, without further ado, here’s a look at one of Sydney’s best kept secrets.
Fun fact: The hotel is situated in the former Treasury building which was built in 1851.
For instance, this restaurant: The Meat & Wine Co, which is a popular business lunch spot for professionals
While Club InterContinental is open 6.30am until 10pm, those hours are extended on the nights which Supper Club is held
Light refreshments are also served all day.
While this doesn't happen often, after parties like those after the Aria's are held here
Shall we skip to the chase and have a look at why this is one of the most exquisite clubs in all of Sydney? Starting from the west
Guests can choose from bespoke cocktails, French champagne and artisan dishes while at the Club.
