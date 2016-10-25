We got to look around an exclusive club with panoramic views of Sydney that hardly anybody knows about

Sarah Kimmorley
Check out the view! Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

Rooftops bars in Sydney are hard to come by, and the few that exist are overcrowded and tired.

So when we heard that there was a rooftop bar at the top of Sydney’s InterContinental Hotel with undisturbed views of the harbour we thought it must be a joke.

To our surprise, located on level 32, with access via level 31, of the hotel is Club InterContinental, a lounge-like bar with a 270-degree balcony and panoramic views of the city, reaching from the Harbour Bridge to Royal Botanic Gardens.

The catch? The experience is exclusive to guests who stay with the hotel in a Club room, or those who attend Supper Club.

Still interested? OK. Here’s what it will cost you.

While the rate of a Club room varies according to the season, you’re looking at a base rate of approximately $350 per night. A Club InterContinental upgrade can be added to your room rate when you book a Club room for $165 on weekdays and $225 weekends.

Otherwise, non-guests can join the hotel for the Club InterContinental experience at “Supper Club”, which is open from 9pm until late Thursday to Saturday.

Hint: Reservations are recommended.

So, without further ado, here’s a look at one of Sydney’s best kept secrets.

Here we are. The Intercontinental, Sydney

Fun fact: The hotel is situated in the former Treasury building which was built in 1851.

Let's go in

As well as the bar, there are other features of the hotel which are appealing

For instance, this restaurant: The Meat & Wine Co, which is a popular business lunch spot for professionals

Then there is the bar, which does a mean cocktail...

As well as high-tea

The building is also heritage-listed and so the decor is quite beautiful

Moving on

Up we go

Here we are

That's good to know

While Club InterContinental is open 6.30am until 10pm, those hours are extended on the nights which Supper Club is held

This looks like the stairway to heaven

And voilà!

The receptionists here have some of the best office seats in Sydney

Let's have a look around

This 300 square-metre venue can host 120 people.

Every seat in the house has a view

Each with a different perspective of the harbour in all its glory

Dining is an option if you want more than a drink

Light refreshments are also served all day.

And there's a section which can be cordoned off for private events

While this doesn't happen often, after parties like those after the Aria's are held here

Shall we skip to the chase and have a look at why this is one of the most exquisite clubs in all of Sydney? Starting from the west

There's the Sydney Harbour Bridge

The Opera House

The view to the east

And all the way around to the south

Turn these around and you have the best seats in the city

Pretty spectacular, right?

Looking down -- if you dare -- you can also see the Royal Botanic Garden...

The Cahill Expressway...

And Circular Quay

Heading back in. Here's what else it has to offer

The service area...

Well stocked...

And fine wines

Guests can choose from bespoke cocktails, French champagne and artisan dishes while at the Club.

A quick peek at the menu shows

And there are some light refreshments

Ooh, what's this?

A private business room

And it's fit out for a presentation should you need to make one

Now for the obligatory bathroom check

All looks pretty standard

Shower facilities too

Let's have a look at the products on offer

Agraria. Nice

And again, all your usual suspects

