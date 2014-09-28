Sydney's Humiliating AFL Grand Final Loss To Hawthorn In 3 GIFS and 2 Pics

The AFL Grand Final started bad for Sydney with a terrible banner:

Got worse with this non-mark to defender Heath Grundy in the first quarter:

Hawthorn piled on the pain with this type of play from Will Langford:

And their captain Luke Hodge made sure their former star forward Buddy Franklin knew about it:

Still mates. Luke Hodge kiss for Buddy Franklin at 2014 #AFLGF follow the action at http://t.co/R21GIXUpXb https://t.co/ptrZkA3NzV — The Age Video (@theage_video) September 27, 2014

Before taking the AL Premiership trophy home with this extraordinarily one-sided scoreline:

That is all.

