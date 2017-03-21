Sydney's H2 accelerator just backed seven new fintech startups

H2’s Ben and Toby Heap. (Source: supplied)

Seven startups have joined the latest intake into the H2 Ventures accelerator in Sydney.

The new class includes some surprising choices for a fintech accelerator – including FanTrade, which is described as a “social sports trading game”, and DishMe, a marketplace to have chef-made meals made on demand.

“We are once again delighted with the quality of applicants received for this round of the accelerator and have chosen seven fantastic teams, of passionate founders who are driven to change the world,” said H2 founding partner Toby Heap.

The choices may be explained in a blog post in January, when Heap said the program would be open to marketplace ideas that played in non-financial verticals.

“We like the potential of prediction markets or futures markets that are applied to alternative industries such as digital advertising inventory. We especially like these when they are delivered in a decentralised way,” he wrote.

H2 has already put 25 ventures through its program, including prominent names such as HashChing, Stockspot, Equitise and Edstart. Each new startup will receive $100,000 in return for 10% of equity, and spend six months in the accelerator located at Stone & Chalk in Sydney’s CBD.

Joel Robbie, founder of Nod, a financial advice startup, said the program gave his idea “the best possible platform from which to solve the problem of equitable access to great advice about money for young people”.

The other entrants are bill-splitting app Divi, ethical investment tech Goodments, professional networking aid InsideSherpa and customer relations software Reji.

H2 founders Toby and Ben Heap are currently ranked 40 and 41 in the Business Insider Tech 100.

The venture capital firm also announced that applications are now open for the next group, which will start in the accelerator in August, and that its annual fintech Expo Day will be held in June to showcase the work of graduating startups.

