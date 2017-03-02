Sydney's Garden Island naval base is getting a $213 million spruce up

Fleet Base East Garden Island. Photo: ABIS Sarah Ebsworth/Department of Defence.

The century-old inner city Garden Island naval base in Woolloomooloo is joining Sydney’s renovation boom with prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing a $213 million upgrade today.

Work at Fleet Base East, as the facility is known, could begin as soon as the middle of this year, if approved, for completion by 2020.

With two ship Canberra class amphibious assault ships based there, along with several Anzac and Adelaide class frigates, the prime minister said the Garden Island upgrade will deliver critical capability for Navy as part of the 2016 Defence White Paper.

As part of the upgrade, the cruiser wharf and oil wharf will be demolished and a new wharf with different alignment will be constructed; while adjoining wharf will be extended to reduce the new wharf’s protrusion into Sydney Harbour.

The project is expected to create about 300 direct jobs.

The PM said a new wharf equipped with engineering services, including electrical, water, and fuel, along with a crane, will enable maintenance work to be conducted well away from residential areas, reducing the noise and visual impacts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.