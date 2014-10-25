Sydney Is Getting A Whole Bunch Of Futuristic New Buildings

Ben Winsor
SydneyBrendon Thorne / Getty Images

The approval of a controversial but stunning new casino development on Sydney’s iconic harbour-front isn’t the only new project underway in Australia’s biggest city.

There’s also a Frank Gehry-designed university building, a now completed building clad in vertical gardens, and two eye-catching proposals from Koichi Takada architects.

Takada hopes to have both his developments completed by late 2016, while Gehry’s university building was set for completion later this month. The casino development at Barangaroo is expected to be fully operational by 2019.

By 2020, it seems the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge will have some extra company in the city’s sparkling Central Business District.

Sydney By Crown, designed by Takada’s firm, is a 25-story $US250 million development set for the CBD.

SydneyKoichi Takada Architects

The rooftop terrace will feature an infinity-edge pool, bar, and garden.

SydneyKoichi Takada Architects

There’s a lane-way in between, which will feature more traditional ground-level architecture.

SydneyKoichi Takada Architects

Crown Green Square will be submitted for approval to the city council shortly. The design is based on seamless architectural loops.

SydneyKoichi Takada Architects

From shops to apartments, the mixed-use design aims to allow a constant flow of pedestrian traffic.

SydneyKoichi Takada Architects

University of Technology Sydney is currently building Frank Gehry’s first Australian building.

The crumpled facade contrasts strikingly with many nearby buildings.

SydneyYouTube / UTS

One Central Park is the initial stage of a $US2 billion mixed use project. The building was recently completed.

One Central ParkMurray Fredericks / Frasers Property Australia

Vertical gardens grow up the sides of the buildings, while motorised mirrors direct light to other green areas.

One Central ParkMurray Fredericks / Frasers Property Australia

The new Casino development caps off the incredible Barangaroo development

CrownCrown

From Sydney’s west, the curled design will be a striking feature on the skyline.

CrownCrown

