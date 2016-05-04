Sydney's Daily Telegraph has an interactive Budget front page that makes Scott Morrison turn into Superman

Sarah Kimmorley
Daily Telegraph front page.

Who said innovation in newspapers is dead?

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph has an amazing cover this morning in which mild-mannered treasurer Scott Morrison is shown wearing a suit – but on peeling back the translucent front page, he’s revealed to be wearing a Superman outfit.

The paper calls Morrison the “Hero of the hard worker” under the headline: “Earn, earn and away”.

Plenty of people will have an opinion on the politics of the message but you can’t fault it for creativity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.