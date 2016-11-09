Sydney's Daily Telegraph has a brilliant front page capturing what even conservatives think about Trump

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, is known for its general social conservatism and its ability to consistently channel the feelings of its readers onto its front page.
Via the editor Chris Dore, here’s what it’s done with the news that Donald Trump is the U.S. president-elect:
Front page of The Daily Telegraph. #Elections2016 #USElection2016 #auspol pic.twitter.com/hmv3GJXDo7
— Christopher Dore (@wrongdorey) November 9, 2016
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.