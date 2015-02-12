Sydney's best Asian restaurants have set price menus for Chinese New Year: Here are the deals

Photo: Adam Hollingworth/City of Sydney

Some of Australia’s best Asian restaurants will be serving up delicious set-price menus that will have mouths watering and leave plenty of change as Lunar Feasts returns from Friday, February 13 to Sunday, March 1.

Now in its third year and part of the City of Sydney’s 2015 Chinese New Year Festival, Lunar Feasts includes special banquets, set meals, and tasting platters. It ranges from $20-a-head for yum cha at East Ocean to $95 for Spice Temple’s special banquet menu using ingredients promoting health, wealth and fertility for the New Year.

Here’s the pick of Sydney’s Chinese New Year Lunar meal deals:

Delima Restaurant

69/1 Dixon Street, Haymarket

A selection of banquets featuring at least seven varieties of Indonesian delicacies for $30pp.

Chat Thai Haymarket

20 Campbell Street, Haymarket

Aromatic Thai sausages, snapper fillets in red curry, jasmine rice, Singha beer or a glass of sauvignon blanc for $20pp.

Umi Kaiten Zushi

Sydney Central Building, 477 Pitt Street, Sydney

Five-course dinner with cocktail, salmon tataki, assorted sushi, prawn yakiudon, chicken hotplate and tempura green tea ice-cream for $40pp.

The Eight Modern Chinese Restaurant & Zilver

Market City and 477 Pitt Street, Haymarket

BBQ tasting platter with scallops, beef, salt & pepper calamari, chicken, fried rice and fresh fruit platter for $50pp.

Fu Manchu

229 Darlinghurst Road, Darlinghurst

Eight-course celebratory and symbolic banquet includes dessert & premium house tea for $50pp.

Ms G’s

155 Victoria Street, Potts Point

Set menu includes mini banh mi, ocean trout, special fried rice, sambal octopus, BBQ beef & kimchi and dessert for $50pp.

The Century

The Star, 80 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont

Banquet featuring The Century Lo Hei Salad – a popular Chinese New Year dish featuring salmon sashimi for $50pp.

Fei Jai

31 Challis Avenue, Potts Point

A celebratory 8-course Year of the Sheep meal is on the menu for $55pp.

In addition to the set menus there are a number of food events Chinese New Year, including:

Lunar Streets

Sample some of Sydney’s best Asian dishes at restaurants in Chinatown, Thainatown and Koreatown. Lunar Streets is on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, 14 February, 5–11pm.

Mahjong PlayLunch

Mahjong Room

312 Crown Street, Surry Hills

Learn how to play mahjong over dim sim lunch for $38pp. Saturday February 14, 21 and 28, and March 7.

Lunar Markets

The inaugural Lunar Markets at Pyrmont Bay Park is a nightly pop-up food festival running from February 12 to 22, with more than 20 stalls serving affordable Chinese and Japanese dishes in a variation on the night noodle markets.

For a full list of the events in Sydney celebrating Chinese New Year, visit the festival website here.

