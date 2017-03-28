Sydney's about to lose another fine dining restaurant

Gastro Park. Source: supplied

Chef Grant King is closing Gastro Park, the whimsical and highly lauded fine diner he opened in Potts Point six years ago.

King’s first solo venture will close on Saturday, May 20. The chef says he’s planning a new venture within the striking Barcelona building, tucked away on Roslyn Street.

King opened Gastro Park in April 2011, received two hats in the Good Food Guide and was named the Gault Millau chef of the year for 2017.

But the restaurant’s name evoked sniggers in foodie circles, despite the high-end food veering towards the molecular gastronomy made famous by Spanish chef Ferran Adria. King’s best known dish was a soup featuring “gnocchi” balls filled with liquid pumpkin.

King, who has appeared on Masterchef, would not be drawn on what comes next other than saying “an exciting new venture” was being planned for the site. No opening timeline was offered and the chef declined to comment further on his reasons for calling last orders on Gastro Park.

But the closure is the latest in a long line of fine diners ending their run over the last year.

Neil Perry’s former Rockpool restaurant, now known as Eleven Bridge, will also close in May after the chef sold the business. Perry plans to open a Chinese restaurant on the site on behalf of the new owners.

Guillaume Brahimi closed his eponymous Paddington restaurant at the end of 2016, while Mark Best’s Marque in Surry Hills closed after 17 years.

High-flying newcomer Silvereye, run by a former Noma sous chef, closed in September after less than a year in business.

Celebrity chef Matt Moran runs one of the city’s few surviving fine diners, having closed Aria in Circular Quay for 10 weeks last year for a major revamp after 15 years in business.

