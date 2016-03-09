Sydney, you're in for a horror commute into the city

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Three lanes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge were temporarily closed this morning after a car and motorcycle crashed just before 6am.

All lanes on the bridge are now open, although traffic authorities are saying motorists should still expect significant delays as traffic queues were stretching back 12 kilometres as of 8am.

In addition to the closures on the bridge, two of four city-bound lanes were closed opposite Milsons Point Station. One of three northbound lanes was also also shut.

SYDNEY CBD: Motorists using roads approaching the CBD are advised to delay travel due to significant delays from #SHB accident — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) March 8, 2016

Buses travelling from the north into the city are experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes, while the North Shore train line appears to be unaffected.

Buses delayed up to 45mins across #SydneyHarbourBridge & up to 60mins across #AnzacBridge after serious accident on #SydneyHarbourBridge. — Buses North West (@BusesNorthWest) March 8, 2016

Good morning. As at 07:30 services are running on or close to time. Plan your trip at https://t.co/laoXTbwiua — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) March 8, 2016

Those travelling from the north have been told to use the Anzac Bridge and Victoria Rd — although traffic on the Anzac Bridge and the Lane Cove Tunnel are also moving slowly.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a male motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and landed on the road in the accident. He is believed to have suffered a fractured femur, and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The female driver of the car was not injured, and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Here are some photos coming in on social media.

ACCIDENT SCENE: One of the vehicles involved in this morning's Sydney Harbour Bridge crash. @thetodayshow pic.twitter.com/mZqYUxLYRE — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) March 8, 2016

