Sydney, you're in for a horror commute into the city

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Three lanes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge were temporarily closed this morning after a car and motorcycle crashed just before 6am.

All lanes on the bridge are now open, although traffic authorities are saying motorists should still expect significant delays as traffic queues were stretching back 12 kilometres as of 8am.

In addition to the closures on the bridge, two of four city-bound lanes were closed opposite Milsons Point Station. One of three northbound lanes was also also shut.

Buses travelling from the north into the city are experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes, while the North Shore train line appears to be unaffected.

Those travelling from the north have been told to use the Anzac Bridge and Victoria Rd — although traffic on the Anzac Bridge and the Lane Cove Tunnel are also moving slowly.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a male motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and landed on the road in the accident. He is believed to have suffered a fractured femur, and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The female driver of the car was not injured, and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Here are some photos coming in on social media.

