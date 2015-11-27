Sydney will host the 2019 robot football world championship

Shanghai Robocup

Sydney has will host the soccer world cup for robots – the 2019 RoboCup, an event designed to produce machines capable of beating the FIFA World Cup champions by 2050.

The University of New South Wales is the reigning two-time World Champion, defending their title by defeating a German team 3-1 in Shanghai earlier in the year.

RoboCup is an annual event that draws over 2,000 participants in 400-600 teams over the six day competition. The rules change every year, to give engineers a fresh challenge every time.

The latest crop of robots were waist high and competed in a 9-metre long field. The teams are not able to control the robots during the match, instead relying on algorithms to make decisions.

“RoboCup celebrates developments in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, unlocking exciting jobs for future generations, while generating $7 million direct expenditure for our economy,” said NSW Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events Stuart Ayres

“It’s 19 years since Australia last hosted this event. The new state-of-the-art ICC Sydney will display local ingenuity and technology, making Sydney the perfect host city for 2019.”

Sydney has parntered with UNSW, RoboCupJunior Australia and Bastion Collective to host the event.

RoboCupJunior aims to introduce robotics to primary and secondary students, to get them interested in artificial intelligence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.