Sydney University Spending $2.5 Billion On Campus Revamp To Increase Student Numbers

The University of Sydney Camperdown Campus. Photo: Facebook/ University of Sydney

Urban consolidation isn’t just happening in Sydney’s housing market, the city’s “sandstone” universities are also in developer mode, hoping to cram more and more students on campus in capital works programs worth billions of dollars as compete to be number one.

The University of Sydney has lodged a $1.5 billion master plan for its Darlington-Camperdown campus, adding to $1 billion worth of construction currently underway. The plan will transform the site dramatically, with a number of old buildings being demolished and redeveloped over the next six years in a bid to increase student numbers by 20 per cent.

The university’s vice-chancellor Michael Spence said the developments, which will see student and staff numbers grow from 49,500 to more than 60,000, will ensure world-class research and teaching would no longer be affected by some “frankly ropey” facilities.

But the plans are not without opposition, with the National Trust concerned about the transformation of the history setting and the loss of International House, the modernist-style residential college built in the late 60s, while Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has raised concerns about the magnitude of the changes.

Spence said the university has requested public consultation period extension to address concerns.

The Sydney Morning Herald has more here, pointing out that more than $2.5 billion in tertiary education building works are currently underway in Sydney, with a further $3.8 billion worth on the drawing board.

