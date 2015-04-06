Sydney Uni's $12,000 bridging course let Scots College boys gain entry without their HSCs

Is Sydney University taking its entry requirements as seriously as it used to? Picture: Getty Images

The University of Sydney is offering a 17-week bridging course that allows students to gain entry without completing their HSC – but it’s currently only open to boys from Sydney’s elite Scots College.

The Diploma of Tertiary Preparation was run in 2014 as a pilot programme at the college, and according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, will continue as a pilot at the college again this year.

If it is expanded beyond Scots, it will cost $12,000. It was devised by the university’s commercially driven arm Sydney Learning.

Sydney Learning CEO Ann Brewer’s son is a casual music teacher at Scots, but Sydney Uni academic board chairman Peter McCallum told the SMH there was no conflict of interest.

The Diploma of Tertiary Preparation was open for Scots boys with predictive tertiary admissions ranks of between 55 and 70 per cent.

Students who passed the diploma with an average of 65 per cent or more were guaranteed places in bachelor course in music, liberal arts and science, health sciences, animal and veterinary bioscience, visual arts and oral health – or in the diploma of law.

Academics at Sydney Uni have raised concerns that the diploma has been “advertised as an alternative to year 11 and 12 students” and was originally approved under the understanding it was a one-year full-time course.

Read more about Sydney University pilot programme for Scots College students at the Sydney Morning Herald.

