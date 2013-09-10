UBS: Accused In King-Hit Case That Left Bouncer In A Coma Was On A Two-Week Admin Contract

Photo: Getty Images

UBS says the accused in a high-profile king-hit assault case that has left a bouncer in a coma was employed on a two-week administrative contract and is not a full-time employee of the bank.

James Longworth, 32, described as an investment banker in media reports, was released on bail yesterday for a $1 million surety.

He faces prison after he allegedly punched a bouncer, Fady Taiba, on a drunken night out last Friday.

Longworth, originally from London, is accused of lunging at and punching the bouncer after being refused entry to Bar 333 on Sydney’s George St.

The Daily Telegraph reported Longworth worked for UBS out of the Swiss investment bank’s Sydney office in the market support division.

In a statement, UBS told Business Insider: “We can confirm he was a short-term contractor for a period of two weeks in back office administrative processing.

“This is an area where contractors are often used to assist (with) volumes of paperwork processing.”

He was released from jail yesterday. His family put up $1 million bail and the family home, located in the North Shore suburb of Middle Cove, for bail.

A judge imposed a drinking ban and barred Longworth from going near any international departure points. He has also been ordered to report to Chatswood police station three times a week.

Taiba allegedly told Longworth and two friends they were too drunk to enter. Reportedly the friends left, but Longworth returned and allegedly punched Taiba while he was talking to another patron.

Read more here.

Now read: Marine Posts Ridiculous Photo Of His Osprey Crash In Afghanistan



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.