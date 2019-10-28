I flew home from Sydney, Australia, to New York with a stop in LA. It made me miss the 20-hour nonstop flight I took on my way there.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Qantas recently completed the first nonstop flight between New York and Sydney, dubbed “Project Sunrise,” and Business Insider was on board.

For the flight back, I had a very different experience – flying in coach on Qantas’ one-stop from Sydney to New York, via Los Angeles.

I expected to be happy for the chance to stretch my legs during the short break, but it actually wasn’t quite the case. Read on to see what the flight home to New York was like, and how it compared to my 20-hour nonstop flight to Sydney.

Earlier in October, the Australian airline Qantas tested the first-ever nonstop flight from New York to Sydney, the longest flight in the world. While it won’t launch commercially until around 2023 – if at all – Qantas plans to use data gathered from the flight to lobby Australian regulators to allow the flight, which would be scheduled for longer than is currently allowed.

I was on the test flight, and, although it was definitely a far cry from a normal commercial flight, I found the nonstop business-class seat appealing – even if it meant 20 hours on a plane without a break. You can read about what the flight was like here.

After a few days working from Sydney (and sneaking in some exploring around the city), I flew back home to New York. And this time, I flew coach.

Here’s how my journey went:

Checking in for the flight was nice and easy, despite the airport buzzing with the usual weekday morning activity. You simply scan your passport at a kiosk which prints out your boarding passes and baggage tags.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I also briefly spoke with a security agent, a necessity for passengers headed to the US, who put a sticker in my passport indicating that I’d answered her questions.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Security ends in the duty free shop — always be selling.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I walked around duty free for a bit, then went to check out the first-class lounge. This is open to passengers flying in first class on Qantas, as well as frequent flyers with Oneworld airlines who hold the highest levels of status. My frequent flyer status is with a Sky Team airline, but Qantas’ PR team offered to arrange access so I could take a look.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There’s an incredible — and functional — split-flap Solari board near the check-in counter.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The lounge is huge, with plenty of seating and natural light.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There are comfortable couches and restaurant-style seating — all the food, which is made to order, is complimentary.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There’s even a library.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I had a quick bacon sandwich and a cup of coffee.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

After checking out the lounge, I headed back to the terminal, grabbed a bottle of water for the flight, and killed time until I walked over to the gate.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Boarding started at around 9:45, and began with first class, business class, premium economy, and elite frequent flyers. I was none of the above, but snuck in with the first group to check out the coach cabin for photos. No one seemed to mind.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Qantas is in the process of retrofitting its A380s with new interiors, but this was one of the older cabins — it’s still comfortable, though, with a 10-abreast 3-4-3 configuration.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The seats offer a generous amount of padding, and more legroom than you’d expect from looking at them.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The lower part of the seat in front of you is set a bit forward, making more room for your knees — this is especially noticeable when the person in the seat in front of you reclines. Your knees don’t get crushed! At least, not as much as with other seats.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It may not look like much, but I was surprised that there was as much room as there was.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Don’t get me wrong, it’s an economy seat, but still.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It felt more comfortable than Delta’s extra-legroom seats.

There’s also a unique footrest — it’s more of a foot “cradle,” but it definitely makes the seat more comfortable.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The padding is decent, too. The coach seats, which are similar to the ones in the 787, are decent, but I’d miss these thicker, more cushioned chairs.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Each seat also has an in-flight entertainment screen. This is loaded up with movies, TV shows (complete seasons, which is a treat), and flight maps.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

You can also tap into a video feed from a tail-mounted camera.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It’s the best. One of my favourite features of the A380.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Each passenger got a pillow, a blanket, and a set of headphones to use for the flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The headphones came with a two-prong adaptor that worked with Qantas’ seats …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… although you could pull the adaptor off and use your own headphones. The third socket in the last photo is to power certain kinds of noise-cancelling headphones.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There’s no full-sized power outlet, but each seat has a USB port for charging smaller devices like phones. There was no Wi-Fi on board either, so I ended up not needing to worry about running out of battery on my laptop.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There was an individual air vent for each seat — a real relief. It’s always tough on long-haul flights when they don’t have these vents, I tend to get hot really quickly.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The flight seemed about 75 to 80 per cent full — I got extremely lucky and had an open seat next to me. I was happier about this than I look in the photo.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Shortly before takeoff, a flight attendant came by with a menu …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And an amenity kit.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The bag is probably the most substantial I’ve seen in a coach amenity kit before, and it was filled with the standard essentials for a long flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

After the safety video …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… We were on our way! Flight time to Los Angeles was ultimately about 13 hours and 12 minutes, plus taxi time at the beginning and end.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

About an hour into the flight, the captain got on the PA to give an update and share some details about the flight, like the flight path, planned altitudes, some cool views we could expect, and more. It was a friendly gesture, and interesting to hear.

A little more than an hour into the flight, lunch was served. I preselected my meal the day before (you can do this at least 24 hours before your flight by checking your reservation details online).

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I went with the braised beef, which, although a bit heavy on the sauce, was tasty. It was served with carrots, onions, mushrooms, and polenta, plus a focaccia.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Dessert was a lamington cup — lamington is a type of Australian cake.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I also had a cup of coffee, which came with a chocolate.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

After lunch, I flipped through the entertainment system and ended up watching Men in Black International (meh).

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I woke up in time for a midflight snack, a lemon yogurt ice cream bar. That was about four hours into the flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I watched a few more movies, including Booksmart (excellent), and, while watching a Marvel movie I’d seen before, I dozed off. I’m usually not the best plane sleeper, and this was no exception, but I was in and out for a couple of hours.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The A380 is a double-decker plane with four classes (first, business, premium economy, and coach). At the front of the upper deck, there’s a lounge with a small bar for first and business-class passengers to use. The cabin manager — with whom I had been chatting about the Project Sunrise test flight — offered to give me a tour of the plane and show me the lounge.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The lounge is pleasant, with places to sit, bottles of water and wine, and snacks. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has said that if the nonstop flights from New York to Sydney become a regular thing, they’d consider adding something similar for coach passengers, as sitting in a chair for 20 hours would be too uncomfortable.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I wandered back to my seat, and read for a bit before dozing off again.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

About seven hours into my journey, the flight attendants came through with a hot snack for anyone who was awake and hungry.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Two tasty rolls, one with spinach and cheese, the other with meat.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Here’s that footrest net — doesn’t look like much, but it’s amazing how much the little things help in coach.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

About 11 hours in, breakfast was served.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I got the leek and potato frittata, which came with sausage, bacon, and spinach. It was tasty, but almost as soon as I ordered it, I realised I would have rather had the fruit salad, just for something lighter. The yogurt and carrot cake were tasty though, and so was the frittata. I skipped the meat.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Soon enough, the lights came all the way on, and we began to descend.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I turned on the tail camera and watched as we landed at LAX after more than 13 hours. Flight number one was over … time to catch the second leg!

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I — and many other passengers with tight connections — hurried off the plane and began the trek to customs.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Passengers with tight connections got an express pass to use the fast lanes on the way to the next flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Our first stop was passport control …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… Followed by customs …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… Followed by a series of long hallways …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And more long hallways …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… A TSA security checkpoint …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And more creepy, empty hallways …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… before we made it to the gate. I was hoping to get a cup of coffee before the flight, and there was a Starbucks by the gate, but the line was long and I only had about 10 minutes before boarding by the time I got through everything. So, I settled for a bottle of water.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Although the SYD-LAX and LAX-JFK flights share a flight number — QF11 — and are essentially a continuous service, the second leg is on a different plane, a smaller Boeing 787-9 that arrived in Los Angeles a few hours earlier from Brisbane.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

That’s the same type of plane that Qantas used to test the Project Sunrise flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I was in seat 41C, an aisle, but I moved to the middle section in an empty bulkhead row once we took off.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The seat, which is newer than on the A380, had a few handy features, like a compartment where you can charge and store your phone …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And two full sized power outlets per row.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There was also a nifty video walking through the seat features, including the same footrest-cradle thing that was on the A380.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Boarding was about an hour after we got off the first plane, and we took off about an hour later.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Flight attendants came through with lunch about an hour after we left the ground. I was feeling pretty exhausted and scattered by this point, and forgot to take a picture of the menu. There were a few choices, including the herbed chicken salad I ordered, which came with a piece of garlic bread and a slick of cheesecake for dessert.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I was in and out for the whole flight. I couldn’t get as settled in or comfortable as I had been on the first leg, and was antsy to get home, take a shower, and go to sleep. We landed after about four hours and 30 minutes in the air.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Because we cleared passport control in Los Angeles, we didn’t have to go through it again at JFK. So my first stop after getting off the plane was Starbucks.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Finally, more than 24 hours after I began my trip, I was just a quick taxi ride away from home.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

So having flown nonstop to Sydney from New York, and back with roughly an hour to stretch my legs in LA, here’s what I prefer.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

As we began our descent into Los Angeles, after 13 hours sitting in coach, I thought about whether or not I was looking forward to getting up and stretching my legs for an hour. And the answer was no.

Yeah, a direct flight would have been a long time to spend in coach. But the hour spent dashing through passport control and security, getting all unsettled after being relaxed, settled, and comfortable on the first leg of the flight, just wasn’t worthwhile. Rather than making me feel better, the break between flights made me feel more tired and worn out, and the last four hours of travel were less pleasant than they would have been if we’d just continued flying straight to New York.

There’s also the fact that, despite spending only two hours or so on the ground, total, the approach to LA, departure path, approach to New York, and all the time spent taxiing on both ends adds even more time.

The nonstop flight, if it launches, will be targeted to business travellers who will pay a premium to save a few hours, but if it’s an option whenever I fly to Australia again, I would absolutely choose that over a flight with a connection, regardless of where that connection is.

Stops aside, I was quite pleased with my flight on Qantas. The standard economy seats were more comfortable than what I’m used to in coach – even when there’s extra legroom. The food was also tasty and well-timed.

While there’s no way to get to Australia quickly, I’d definitely consider nixing the break and saving a few hours next time, should Project Sunrise become reality.

