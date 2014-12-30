Sydney To Hobart Yacht Sees Plane Crash In Water Off Tasmania

Photo: Brendon Thorne/ Getty.

A 29-year-old pilot and 61-year-old photographer are missing off the coast of the Tasman Peninsula after their light plane ditched into the ocean on Monday night.

The crash of the Cessna 172 was witnessed by several yachts competing in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race. It happened around 6:30pm (AEDT) Monday night in Storm Bay, not far from Hobart.

The ABC reports that the plane was flying low filming yachts in the race and hasn’t been found.

Crew on the Tasmanian yacht Mistraal witnessed the plane sinking and issued a Mayday call saying there was a plane in the water and giving the coordinates, before standing by at the scene.

It was among eight yachts that spent a more than two hours searching at the scene, including handicap honours contender Love and War, which needed to finish by midnight to remain in contention, but instead crossed the line around 3am.

The search continued overnight and this morning, with police and SES personnel scouring the coastlines and two helicopters joining the search for the Airlines of Tasmania plane. Only an oil slick has been found.

