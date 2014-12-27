SYDNEY TO HOBART: Wild Oats XI Has Overtaken Comanche, Setting Up For 'Grandstand Finish'

A two-boat battle for the win. Photo: Brendon Thorne/ Getty.

Wild Oats XI has overtaken Comanche as conditions ease along the Bass Strait.

But forecast wind changes are expected to make it a tight battle for the win.

Wild Oats spokesman Rob Mundle told The ABC his team will have to work hard until the end, expecting that the wind will go into the west, “then Comanche should come into her own there.”

“But then tomorrow, the forecast is for it to go light again down towards Tasman Island, Storm Bay, and in the river… and that’s probably going to suit Wild Oats XI,” he said

“So it could be an absolute grandstand finish in the Derwent River.”

Overnight eight yachts were forced to retire following rough seas and strong winds. One of those was Perpetual Loyal which briefly held the led on Friday. The supermaxi has returned to Sydney to repair a damaged hull.

Robert Oatley’s Wild Oats is attempting to make history, with a record eighth line honours in the ocean water classic.

Now Read: Comanche Starts In Record Time But The Weather Forecast Will Favour Wild Oats To The Finish Line

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.