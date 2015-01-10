Sydney Terrorism Raids: Another Man Has Been Charged With Multiple Gun Offences

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty

A 21-year-old man will appear in court today after raids by officers working under Operation Appleby recovered multiple guns from his home on Friday morning.

The man was arrested at Surry Hills police station after police seized a .303 bolt action rifle, a shortened shotgun, a double barrel shotgun and a large amount of ammunition from the man’s home in Condell Park, Sydney last December.

He has been charged with outstanding first instance warrants regarding alleged offences including two charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm, an charges of possessing a shortened firearm, three charges of possess unregistered firearms, the unauthorised possession of ammunition and two charges of unsafe keeping of firearms.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

A 33-year-old man in Greenacre was also charged yesterday wwith weapons offences in the wake of the raids on Friday morning.

The arrests are part of a long-running investigation, but the Australian Federal Police have said the raids are not a result of any specific terrorism threat.

Operation Appleby is an ongoing operation being conducted by the Sydney-based Joint Counter Terrorism team. It investigates people suspected to be involved in domestic terrorist acts, foreign incursions into Syria and Iraq and the funding of terrorist organisations.

