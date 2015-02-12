Tony Abbott reveals chilling details of the video recorded by the Sydney terror suspects

Photo: Getty Images

In a statement to Parliament today Prime Minister Tony Abbott revealed details of the “pre-attack video” created by the alleged Sydney terror suspects prior to their arrest.

Abbott was briefed on its contents by Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin and ASIO Director-General Duncan Lewis.

“Kneeling before the death cult flag with a knife in his hand and a machete before him, one of those arrested said this: ‘I swear to all mighty Allah we will carry out the first operation for the soldiers of the caliphate in Australia.’,” Abbott said.

“He went on to say, Madam Speaker, ‘I swear to all mighty Allah, blonde people, there is no room for blame between you and us. We only owe you, stabbing the kidneys and striking the necks’.

“I don’t think it would be possible to witness uglier fanaticism than this – monstrous extremism than this – and I regret to say it is now present in our country.”

The men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested during a police raid in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon. They face charges pertaining to planning an terrorist attack.

Police seized a machete, a hunting knife, a home made flag representing IS and the video.

