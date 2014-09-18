Sydney Terror Raids: They Planned To Kidnap A Random Person And Behead Them On Camera

Details are beginning to emerge on the “random act” police referred to following raids across Sydney this morning against potential terrorists.

The ABC is reporting that the terror plot is believed to have involved taking a random person, draping them in Islamic State flag and beheading them.

Court documents expected to reveal the terror plan involved draping random Sydney person in Islamic State flag and beheading them on camera — ABC News (@abcnews) September 18, 2014

More than 800 officers from the AFP and NSW Police Force conducted 25 search warrants across Sydney this morning in the suburbs of Beecroft, Bellavista, Guildford, Merrylands, Northmead, Wentworthville, Marsfield, Westmead, Castle Hill, Revesby, Bass Hill and Regents Park.

It was the largest counter-terrorism operation in Australia’s history.

Fifteen warrants have been undertaken at Sydney premises this morning, with a further 10 warrants involving vehicles.

The operation follows the Joint Counter Terrorism Team investigation into a Sydney group which is alleged to have the intent to carry out random attacks on individuals in Australia.

Police say there is no information regarding a specific attack, including dates, time or location, but this idea seems to be a copycat attack to the recent video beheadings of two American journalists and a British aid worker in Syria by Islamic State.

AFP Acting Commissioner Andrew Colvin said today’s raids were to ensure the attacks did not occur.

“Law enforcement agencies will continue to work together to combat threats before they become a reality,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

More to come.

