Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes 'considering immediate retirement'

Adam Goodes has just about had enough. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney Swans star Adam Goodes has reportedly told his teammates he’s considering immediate retirement from the AFL as the boos for him grow louder from opposition fans.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Goodes told “those within his inner sanctum” he was mainly concerned about the effect the controversy was having on his teammates.

Goodes yesterday took an offer from the Swans for a two-week rest after an Eagles supporter allegedly told Goodes to “get back to the zoo” during Sunday’s match against the West Coast Eagles at Subiaco.

Tensions heightened when Lewis Jetta re-enacted Goodes’ war dance in support of his teammate, after kicking a goal in his side’s loss to the Eagles.

And later yesterday, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan called out everyone who says booing Goodes isn’t about race:

“Racism has no place in our game, and while I respect that people may have different views about what is happening to Adam, it is impossible to separate this issue from the issue of race. “The booing of Adam Goodes is being felt as racism by him and by many in our football community and as such, I urge our supporters to understand the toll this is having, the message it is sending, and that it does not reflect well on our game.

Those defending the booing on social media claim it’s because Goodes is “a cheat” and “a sook”. Goodes was last year called out in a single game for appearing to milk a free kick.

His list of achievements have been considered an inspiration to indigenous kids across the nation since 1999, when he was voted the league’s best rookie. His individual achievements include two league best and fairest awards crowned by being named 2014’s Australian of the Year, one of the nation’s highest individual honours.

Team achievements

AFL Premiership (Sydney): 2005, 2012

McClelland Trophy (Sydney): 2014

Individual achievements