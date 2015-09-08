Sydney Swans reveal Buddy Franklin has 'mild epilepsy'

Lance Franklin at Swans training. Photo: Getty

The Sydney Swans have confirmed star player Lance Franklin suffers from epilepsy after reports he collapsed in a cafe just days before it was announced he would sit out this week’s game because of a mental health problem.

In announcing today’s decision that Franklin would not play in this weekend’s qualifying final against Fremantle, the club said their star signing was being treated for an “ongoing” mental health problem.

Today it was reported Franklin suffered a seizure at a cafe in Bondi last Friday.

This evening the club moved to clarify what had happened to Franklin, with the following statement:

After careful consideration, the club can confirm that Lance Franklin suffers mild epilepsy – unrelated to the current mental health issues he is dealing with. The Club can confirm that Lance suffered a mild epileptic seizure on Friday morning at a café near his home. He was taken to hospital and discharged later that afternoon following consultation with a specialist. The Club has been aware of his condition for some time. On Saturday morning, he was medically assessed and cleared to take his place in the team for Saturday night’s match against the Gold Coast. This incident is not clinically linked to the mental health condition he is currently dealing with, and both Lance and the Club have considered it a private medical matter. However in light of recent media reports, the Club wishes to clarify the situation.

It’s unclear when Franklin may return to the playing roster. More on that here.

