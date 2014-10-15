SYDNEY STORM: Here's What To Do If You Have Damage

Twitter: Lindsay Holmwood @auxesis



Don’t delay contacting your insurance company if you’ve got damage from the massive Sydney storm which hammered the city overnight.

The Insurance Council of Australia says:

“Affected policyholders should contact their insurer as soon as possible to lodge a claim, and start the claims process.”

Call centres are standing by with many insurers operating 24 hours.

A spokesperson says insurers have received only a small number of calls following the overnight storm.

The insurance council recommends you speak to your insurer before attempting any building work, including emergency repairs.

Adding, it’s best to ask the insurer’s permission in writing.

Unauthorised work may not be covered in the insurance policy.

For tips on recovering from storms visit the insurance council’s site.

