Sydney's air pollution is today worse than Shenzhen – as NSW struggles with its worst day ever amid raging bushfires

The air is worse than China (Photo by Matt Blyth, Getty Images)

Sydney air pollution is on Friday worse than Shenzhen, China, with the state recording its worst day for air quality in history.

It comes as bushfires rage around the state, pushing air quality in the Sydney suburb of Richmond to more than three times the hazardous benchmark.

Bushfires have been inundating New South Wales with smoke for weeks, while on Thursday Victoria battled one of its hottest days on record.

On Friday, Sydney’s air pollution is officially worse than large cities plagued by chronic air pollution, like China’s Shenzhen, a city almost three times as large. On an average day, its air rating saddles unhealthy levels. Today, however, Sydney has blown it out of the water as bushfires continue to blaze around the country.

“At 9pm, there are 62 bush and grass fires burning in NSW, 24 still to be contained,” the New South Wales Fire Service announced last night. “All fires are now back at Advice. Dry storm cells are moving across southern and western parts of NSW, with little to no rain.”

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of above 150 is considered ‘very poor’ while anything above 200 is hazardous according to the NSW Department of Environment. On Friday, Shenzhen was recording levels of 167. In Sydney, all but one suburb came in higher. The city’s north-west and south-west were the worst affected, with most areas recording 24-hour averages in excess of 250, while the suburb of Richmond, nestled at the foot of the Blue Mountains, was by far the worst area in the state at a staggering 651.

The NSW Health Department warns that such levels call for people to “significantly cut back on outdoor physical activities” with everyone able to “experience more serious health effects” as a result of the pollution.

“The impacts of the severe and ongoing drought have led to the highest levels of dust recorded in NSW since our rural air quality monitoring networks began during the millennium drought,” a spokesperson for the Department of Environment said in a statement. “PM2.5 pollution levels from this smoke are the highest ever recorded in NSW.”

Even the inner city couldn’t escape, as smoke clouded some of Sydney’s most recognisable monuments.

The NSW Rural Fire Service suggested the smoke on Friday would move away but could return over the weekend.

Sydneysiders took to Twitter to share snaps of what the city had been transformed to on Friday morning.

One visitor lamented the stark difference to how the city had appeared last week.

“Last week, Wednesday vs Thursday. Back in Canada, thinking about my friends down under,” he wrote.

It comes just one day after Victoria recorded one of its hottest days in recent history, as the mercury soared above 40 degrees Celcius before plummeting in just half an hour.

With December not even upon us, it looks like it will be another tough, hot summer for Australians everywhere.

