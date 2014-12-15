SYDNEY SIEGE: What You Need To Know To Head To The CBD On Tuesday

Police set up barricades and an exclusion zone in the CBD. Photo: Getty Images

UPDATE: 3.45AM. As the siege has ended, it’s likely police will allow traffic and people back into the area on Tuesday. Check the website below to confirm details.

As the hostage situation at the Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s CBD continues into its 14th hour, NSW Premier has told workers within the exclusion zone around Martin Place to work from home on Tuesday.

Police are urging the public to go about their “business as usual” on Tuesday, and if they need to head to the CBD away from the siege area, they are advised to go ahead with their plans, but to expect some delays, with parts of Hunter, Macquarie, King and Elizabeth streets cordoned off.

NSW Police deputy commissioner Catherine Burn thanked the public for its patience.

“We only hope that co-operation and understanding continues tomorrow as we work to bring about a peaceful resolution to this situation,” she said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Motorists are asked to avoid the CBD around Martin Place.

The Cahill Expressway is no longer diverting via the Domain tunnel and citybound traffic on the Bradfield Highway is no longer diverting via the Western Distributor.

Northbound traffic on the Western Distributor cannot use the King Street exits. Use the Bathurst Street exit for the Sydney CBD.

Check with LiveTraffic.com for any updates on road closures.

The Sydney CBD exclusion zone

The following roads are blocked.

Elizabeth Street is closed northbound between Hunter and Market streets. It is closed southbound between Hunter and King streets.

is closed northbound between Hunter and Market streets. It is closed southbound between Hunter and King streets. Macquarie Street is closed between between St James Road and Hunter Street in both directions.

is closed between between St James Road and Hunter Street in both directions. Phillip Street is closed between King and Hunter streets.

is closed between King and Hunter streets. King Street is closed between Elizabeth and Phillip streets.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Public transport will mostly run as normal on Tuesday morning.

Buses will run according to regular schedules, although some routes will be diverted around the affected area.

Martin Place train station remains closed.

Check with transportnsw.info for the latest. The following changes are planned for Tuesday.

Trains on the T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line will not stop at Martin Place.

Bus routes 422, 423, 426 and 428 to Newtown will travel via George Street instead of Castlereagh Street.

All eastern suburbs bus services that normally start from Circular Quay, including Castlereagh Street services will start from St James Station in Elizabeth Street.

Citybound express services that operate via the Eastern Distributor will exit the Eastern Distributor at William Street before travelling along College Street, St James Road and Elizabeth Street to Liverpool Street.

Route 200 services travelling towards to North Sydney will divert away from College Street via Park, Druitt and Clarence streets and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Route 200 services travelling towards Bondi Junction via the Sydney Harbour Bridge will divert away from Macquarie Street via York, Druitt and Park streets.

CDC bus routes 620, 650 and 642 that operate via the Cahill Expressway will divert away from Bridge Street via Grosvenor, George Street and Market streets.

