Sydney Siege Victim Katrina Dawson Killed By Police Bullet

Photo: Katrina Dawson.

Police investigations have revealed that Sydney siege hostage Katrina Dawson was killed by police fire when the Tactical Operations Unit raided the Lindt cafe early on December 16.

Fairfax Media reports that the shot that killed Dawson is believed to have been a ricocheting bullet rather than a direct shot.

Her cause of death will be determined by the NSW Coroner once the critical incident investigation is completed.

Officers stormed the cafe at 2am after a sniper reported a hostage had been shot. The hostage that was shot is now known as Lindt cafe manager Tori Johnson.

Monis was shot and killed by police in the shoot-out, ending the 16-hour siege. Three women also received gunshot wounds during the raid.

The siege is still the subject of a critical incident investigation by the homicide squad.

