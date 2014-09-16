Sydney School Students Are Being Treated By Paramedics For Suspected Static Electric Shock From A Thunderstorm

Thirty students of Clancy Catholic College in Sydney’s West are being assessed by paramedics for suspected static electricity symptoms after a thunderstorm struck the school oval earlier today.

A dozen of the students being seen by the ambulance service are reportedly experiencing headaches and dizziness.

A spokesperson has told The Sydney Morning Herald, it is “hard to ascertain whether there had actually been a lightning strike”, or whether it was some type of “static electricity discharge” that has cause the students to become ill.

Sydney and surrounding areas have been forecast for thunderstorms throughout the day, with the radar showing significant activity moving along the coast.

There has been no further reports on the students’conditions.

Read more here.

