Sydney rocked by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Appin in southern New South Wales this morning, resulting in tremors across a 56km radius reaching Wollongong and Sydney.

The quake struck at 1.13am but did not cause any damage.

GeoScience seismologist Jonathan Bathgate told the ABC almost 100 residents reported being woken up by the shaking.

The Seismology Centre, which monitors earthquakes in Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales and Queensland, said the quake was “very shallow, so may be felt up to 50km away”.

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake near Appin at 1:13am, 60km SW of Sydney. Very shallow, so may be felt up to 50km away. — Seismology Centre (@AusQuake) January 3, 2017

Here’s where the earthquake occurred.

