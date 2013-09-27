Sydney Property Tycoon Ron Medich Will Stand Trial For The Murder Of Michael McGurk

A police office looks at the crime scene in 2009. Photo: Screengrab

Sydney property tycoon Ron Medich will stand trial for the murder of businessman Michael McGurk, a magistrate ruled today.

According to AAP, Magistrate Jan Stevenson committed Medich — who is accused of ordering the 2009 killing — to stand trial in the Central Local Court this morning.

Medich is one of five men charged with McGurk’s death, and one of only two who maintains his innocence. When McGurk was shot dead in the Cremorne driveway in front of his son, he and Medich were involved in legal disputes.

The Crown alleges Medich asked his friend Lucky Gattellari, a boxer, to carry out the killing. Gattellari then allegedly arranged for two other men to help him.

