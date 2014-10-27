Sydney Police Have Found the 11-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Saturday Night After A Fight With Her Family

Michelle Levy has been found after going missing for 40 hours. Source: NSW Police

An 11-year-old girl, Michelle Levy, missing since she disappeared from her family home in North Bondi on Saturday night, has been found safe and well in Randwick this morning.

Police say she found at a home unit in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

The Year 5 student left her family home on Glenayr Avenue at North Bondi about 6.30pm on Saturday, sparking a search by more than 1000 people in the Sydney beachside suburb and further afield.

Her father Adam Levy said they’d been a family argument, but his daughter normally headed to her grandparents’ home nearby.

On Sunday, Police Rescue, the SES, and volunteers joined in the search for Levy, who was seen at the Randwick Coles supermarket at 3pm on Sunday.

Police renewed their appeal for public help to find Michelle this morning, and announced shortly afterwards that she’d been found.

On breakfast TV this morning, her distraught mother, Ann Levy, pleaded for her daughter to come home and asked for the public’s help to find her.

“I can only think that after she ran away she got scared about coming back because she had run away, and if you are listening, please Michelle just come home – we just want to hold you again,” she said.

Police announced that she had been found just at around 10.30am.

Michelle Levy has been confirmed found in the #EasternSuburbs. Thanks to our concerned followers who RTed the appeal! — NSW Police (@nswpolice) October 26, 2014

