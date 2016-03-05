Sydney police fined a cab driver $100 for 'wearing the wrong colour shoes'

NSW Police attempted to fine a Sydney cab driver $100 for wearing shoes in the wrong colour at work.

The Daily Telegraph reports that in January, Pierre Chahoud was queued at the taxi rank outside The Star in Sydney at 7am when he was approached by a police officer who said: “You’re not in your proper uniform… and you are in a no-stopping zone.”

The police officer agreed to give him “the smaller fine for the shoes”, which were brown, provided Chahoud had a good record.

The penalty was later annulled when Chahoud pursued the matter with the NSW Police.

Spokesperson Tarek Al Issawi said “the offence no longer exists”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Regulations set out by the Passenger Transport Act 1990 said taxi drivers “must wear an approved network uniform at all times while driving the taxi-cab for hire”, but made no mention of the colour of attire. The maximum penalty for the offence was $550.

On December 18 last year, the offence of wearing an improper uniform was removed as part of broader changes to the industry that coincided with the legalisation of Uber.

Police have wrongly called out cabbies’ appearances on 10 occasions since the reforms were introduced late last year.

It is believed that all fines are currently being withdrawn by the Office of State Revenue.

