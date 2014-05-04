Sydney Parents Forge Documents To Get Their Children Into Popular Public Schools

Photo: Getty/Adam Pretty

Popular public schools in Sydney’s inner west and lower north shore have seen students numbers increase well beyond capacity, and now parents are resorting to fraudulent tactics to ensure their child is enrolled.

Parents are using the addresses of relatives inside the catchment of a school, and renting property just to get “their name on a lease”, one Sydney real estate agent told The Sydney Morning Herald.

School such as Woollahra Public School, which now has 700 students, has been forced to request their catchment areas be reduced by the Department of Education to handle rising enrolment numbers.

The Department of Education says it has implemented strategies to manage capacity issues and that if a student was enrolled based on false documentation and it was discovered, their enrolment could be reversed.

