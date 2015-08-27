Sydney one-punch killer Shaun McNeil has been sentenced to more than seven years in jail

Shaun McNeil. Photo: Supplied.

One-punch killer Shaun McNeil has been sentenced to at least seven and a half years jail for manslaughter of Daniel Christie in 2013.

Christie died in hospital after McNeil punched him in the head in Sydney’s Kings Cross on New Year’s Eve 2013.

Following Christie’s death, his parent said they “do not want Daniel’s death to be in vain and are committed to rallying for change. A positive change needs to come from such a negative situation.”

“Cherish your family and the important relationships in your life, because you never know when you loved one could be gone.”

Following Christie’s death, former NSW premier Barry O’Farrell introduced a raft of tough new laws in a bid to curb alcohol and drug-related violence in Kings Cross and the Sydney CBD.

Among those was the “one-punch” law which carries a minimum sentence of eight years for fatal one-punch assaults.

Hugh Bacalla Garth became the first person charged under the law in May 2014 after he hit nursing graduate Raynor Manalad, 21, at a birthday party in Rooty Hill. Read more here.

Others include 1.30am lockouts and 10pm bottleshop closures. Read more about the new rules here.

