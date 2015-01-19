Sydney Motorists Beware: A Man Impersonating Police Is Stealing Driver's Licences

Police stop motorists at drink driving check point. Photo: Getty Images

NSW Police are investigating reports of a man pulling over Sydney motorists, claiming he is a police officer, demanding a breath test and then stealing the victim’s driver’s licence.

There were two separate incidents at the weekend in Sydney’s western suburbs, involving two different vehicles. Police believe the actions are linked.

Investigation underway after two incidents of man impersonating police officer #WestSydney http://t.co/O68A3Mkg76 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) January 18, 2015

The first incident occurred about 11pm on Saturday when a 32-year-old man was driving along Greendale Road, Bringelly.

The man was pulled over by a white Holden Commodore with a blue flashing light on the dash. The driver of the vehicle approached the man’s car, saying he was a police officer and showed him what is believed to be a fake police badge. He then breath-tested the man using a portable machine.

He then informed the man that his licence had been suspended. He took the licence before driving away.

The second incident occurred between 1 am and 1.30 am on Sunday. A 49-year-old woman was driving along Athlone Street in Cecill Hills with two passengers when a white Ford sedan with a flashing blue light pulled her over.

The male driver of the Ford approached the woman’s car, claiming he was a detective. He breathalysed the woman, demanded her licence and then informed her it had been disqualified, asking her to drive directly home.

Police have described the man as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 cm tall, aged in his 30s and with short brown hair. He was wearing dark pants and either a blue and white shirt or a grey business shirt.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

