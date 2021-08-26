Fully-vaccinated NSW residents permitted to gather outside in groups of 5 from next month, as case numbers exceed 1,000

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

NSW residents will be permitted to meet outdoors in groups of five from next month, subject to tight restrictions.

All adults involved in those meetings must be fully vaccinated, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The news of outdoor gatherings came as the state recorded 1,029 new cases of COVID-19, a new record.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Fully vaccinated NSW residents will be permitted to hold small public gatherings from the middle of next month, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced, as both vaccination and COVID-19 infection rates soar to new highs.

Speaking in Sydney Thursday morning, Berejiklian said the total number of vaccine doses has surpassed six million, allowing a slight easing of the lockdown restrictions covering the state.

From Monday, 13 September, residents outside Sydney’s 12 hotspot regions will be permitted to meet in public outdoor places in groups of five.

Children will count towards that total, and all adults must be fully vaccinated.

Those gatherings must take place within an attendee’s local government area, or within 5km of their home.

Residents within those areas of concern will be permitted to gather as a household outside, so long as all adults are vaccinated.

Those gatherings must be shorter than one hour, take place within the household’s local government area, and must occur before curfew hours.

Waiting until 13 September will give time for the recent spate of vaccines to take effect, Berejiklian said.

It will be a tense wait for the state, which today recorded 1,029 new community cases of COVID-19 — the first time an Australian state has counted more than 1,000 new cases in a single day.

NSW recorded 1,029 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 185 are linked to a known case or cluster – 160 are household contacts and 25 are close contacts – source of infection for 844 cases under investigation pic.twitter.com/6VcaKAXjno — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 26, 2021

Further social, economic, and industrial restrictions will be lifted for fully vaccinated residents once 70% of the state has received both jabs, Berejiklian added.

“That’s when things will start to open,” she told reporters.

“The New South Wales Government will start conversations with industry, but we do say that the condition of you participating in what will be reopening is on you being vaccinated.

“Because when you start opening at 70%, there are certain activities only vaccinated people can do.”

As of Tuesday, just under 33% of the NSW population was fully vaccinated.