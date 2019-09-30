The review into Sydney’s lockout laws says the city’s nightlife is dire – and it's time to bring back straight whisky at midnight

The lockout laws will be relaxed in Sydney’s CBD – but not Kings Cross. (Getty Images)

The joint select committee on Sydney’s night-time economy has handed down its report, recommending the NSW Government “take proactive steps” to revitalise the city’s ailing nightlife, and backing the move to scrap the lockout laws in the CBD.

The long-anticipated review, chaired by MLC Natalie Ward, found that NSW was “foregoing $16 billion of potential economic activity” with its restrictive approach to liquor laws and venue licensing in Sydney.

While acknowledging the prevention of violence and alcohol-related harm was a paramount concern, the review sought to find if the 2014 lockout laws and associated restrictions were proportionate, or constituted a handbrake on the city’s economy.

“We want to promote a diverse, innovative, world class and fun night time,” Ward writes in the introduction to the report.

“Sydney is blessed with world class features and a fantastic climate. We want everyone to be able to enjoy this from day, through to twilight, and into the night, and to do so in a safe, fun and vibrant atmosphere.”

The report advocates the facilitation of a “diverse” nightlife experience in Sydney which is not entirely reliant on alcohol, which the authors acknowledge causes harm. Nevertheless, it recommends the 2014 lockout laws be scrapped in the Sydney CBD (including Oxford Street) in order to “facilitate increased patronage at a diverse range of venues”.

The 2014 laws included both 1.30am lockouts and a 3am cessation of service, which opponents have argued led to the closure of almost 200 venues in Sydney and a severe impact on the cultural life of the city.

Under the recommendations, a ban on selling shots and straight spirits after midnight would also be axed. Also, the curfew on takeaway alcohol sales would be nudged back from 11pm to midnight, except on Sundays.

However, one-time thriving nightlife district Kings Cross will still be subject to restrictions, on the grounds that it has “not yet sufficiently changed” to warrant a reversal. Instead, the report recommends the City of Sydney implement a revival program to make the precinct more pedestrian-friendly, and encourages a regime to easily transfer liquor licences to less congested areas.

Earlier this month, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the lockout laws and other restrictions would be relaxed – except in Kings Cross. The changes are due to be implemented by the end of the year.

“It’s time to enhance Sydney’s night-life,” Berejiklian said at the time. “Sydney is Australia’s only global city and we need our nightlife to reflect that.”

The premier’s announcement, coming before the report was handed down, caused something of a stir. Mark Latham, who sat on the committee, lambasted Berejiklian on Twitter for preempting the report and “disrespecting” those who made submissions – despite the fact her announcement closely matched the final recommendations.

Talking to Ray Hadley 2GB after 10am about Premier's pre-emptive decision on lock-out laws.

The main group she has disrespected are those who made submissions to the committee process and gave evidence at hearings, including police, health workers, first responders.

Apology pls — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) September 8, 2019

Supporters of the lockouts included medical and emergency staff, who submitted that the laws had resulted in a steep decline in violence and alcohol-related injuries.

The report found that non-domestic assaults had fallen by 52.8% in the Kings Cross area since the lockouts were implemented, but this may be in part due to a huge decrease in foot traffic. According to The Kings Cross Liquor Accord, quoted in the report, foot traffic was reduced in Kings Cross by 70-80%.

The report proposes a slew of other measures to support the relaxation of the lockout laws.

A new framework for collaboration between stakeholders is suggested, including the establishment of a single point of contact between relevant small businesses and the government. It recommends tweaks to the small bar licensing regime, and increased focus on new modes of transport out of the city – including 24 hour services – to facilitate the movement of patrons late at night.

The report recommends a series of measure to track the impact of the changes to the law, such as a review within a year and ongoing statistical analysis from bodies like the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

If the relaxation of the lockout laws are successful, the joint committee recommends that consideration be made to relaxing the liquor licensing conditions in Newcastle.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off for a drink.

