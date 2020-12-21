The New South Wales lockdown could cost retailers more than $360 million a week, disrupting their busiest time of year

As a cluster of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, Sydney’s streets are emptying out. (Lee Hulsman, Getty Images)

Hotspot lockdowns and restrictions in Sydney as well as reinstated border closures are set to wipe off as much as $360 million in retail sales a week in what is traditionally the busiest time for shopping during the year, bank transaction data predicts.

Evidence from South Australia’s brief lockdown in November also points to another hit to job hiring in NSW due to the tighter rules.

The three-day lockdown in South Australia last month led to a 5.9 per cent monthly hit to payrolls in that state and a significant drop-off on consumer confidence. However, both rebounded sharply after the restrictions were lifted.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has previously used Treasury estimates that Victoria’s second coronavirus lockdown could have cost the national economy $1 billion a week. Official GDP figures later confirmed that impact was broadly accurate.

But in a much more detailed, real-time analysis ANZ and NAB’s cashless sales data show the previous lockdowns chip off about 15 per cent of retail sales.

In NSW, $9.7 billion worth of retail sales were recorded in October alone, or about $2.4 billion a week, leaving a 15 per cent hit at about $360 million a week.

NAB’s Alan Oster said the hit to the economy now all came down to timing.

“It depends on how this lasts, but clearly it will not be good for sales or confidence,” Mr Oster said.

ANZ data show similar types of hits to retailing. The bank’s data showed that South Australia’s lockdown had a year-on-year effect on weekly spending. It went from a 17 per cent drop for the week to November 25 to being 26 per cent higher in the week to November 29.

ANZ economist David Plank said lockdowns and border closures affected consumer spending quickly.

‘Earned right to keep trading’

“But we also know that states that avoid a spike in cases can continue to grow strongly. So avoidance of spread is the best outcome for the economy,” he said.

JB Hi-Fi CEO Richard Murray said he was expecting sales to take a hit but it was better to take early pain now than prolonged pain later.

“It is a better outcome for the economy to get on top of it early,” he said. “I would much prefer to get on top of it early with short, sharp lockdowns than for it to become a bigger issue as we have seen in other countries.

“I still think that retailers have done a great job of managing customers’ needs in a COVID-safe way so I think we have earned the right to keep trading.”

The impact on the economy from various levels of lockdowns and border closures also come through in business decisions on hiring.

Real-time data collected from accounting software company Xero showed the immediate impact of COVID-19 restrictions on small businesses in South Australia included a decline in jobs and revenue.

Job hiring for South Australian small businesses in November fell 5.9 per cent, even though the lockdown was only three days. The state also took a 3.1 per cent hit on small-business revenue, in response to a COVID-19 cluster and three-day lockdown in late November.

Official payroll figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the brief lockdown in South Australia had serious consequences not just for retail but for hospitality, and arts and recreation services.

“In South Australia payroll jobs in these industries fell over the period, by 4 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, which also coincided with the brief reintroduction of additional COVID-19 restrictions,” the ABS said.

