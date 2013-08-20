One Of Anthony Weiner's Sexting Pals Is Hawking A New Hookup App

Sydney Leathers, of sexting-with-Anthony-Weiner fame,

is throwing her weight behind iHookupNow, a casual dating app that promises to help you “meet your sexual match.”

The app offers Facebook integration (to spread word of your dalliances?), video capabilities, and even GPS-based hookups for when your only sexual priority is proximity.

iHookupNow promotes itself not as a dating app, but as a tool to help nearby strangers to have sex with each other.

Not only does the app cost money, but there’s a recurring fee attached to using it, whether you choose monthly ($US14.99), quarterly ($US24.99), twice a year ($US44.99), or annually ($US69.99). Your first 30 days are free.

The app is available in the iTunes App Store right here. You can read more about it on the official site.

