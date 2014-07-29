Sydney Just Unveiled This 50M Sculpture For The CBD That Looks Like A Ribbon Falling To Earth

Call it the Arc de Clover.

City of Sydney Council is installing a $3.5 million steel sculpture outside Town Hall and spanning George Street.

Cloud Arch is a 50 metre high, ribbon-like steel structure by the Japanese artist Junya Ishigami.

It is one of three public artworks council is spending $7.8 million on as it prepares to convert George Street into a pedestrian boulevard.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore announced the works chosen by a panel of art experts, saying the artworks would change the face of the CBD and place an international spotlight on the city centre.

Pavilion, a huge milk crate, will be built in Belmore Park.

The other two works chosen are a 13.7 metre high oversized milk crate by Egyptian-born Sydney artist Hany Armanious. To be installed in Belmore Park near Central Station, the work called Pavilion is meant to act as a public gathering space. It is expected to cost $2.5 million.

Armanious’ design is meant to be a public gathering space.

The third work, by controversial British artist Tracey Emin, features 60 bronze bird sculptures perched on poles at the northern end of the city along Bridge, Grosvenor and Kent Streets, at a cost of $2.1 million.

The works were chosen from among nearly 700 entries from 25 countries.

