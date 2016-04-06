Sydney just had its hottest April day on record

Hot With a Chance of Late Storm, by the Glue Society, an artwork from the 2006 Sculpture by the Sea exhibition. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Weather records in Australia keep on tumbling, with Sydney posting its hottest April day ever after the temperature reached 34.2°C at lunchtime today, beating a 30-year-old record.

The April heat comes after the last two months were the hottest on record, with March ending up 1.7°C above the long-term average. March 2 was Australia’s hottest day on record at 38°C average across the nation.

April 6 saw the new record set just before 1:30pm when the mercury at Observatory Hill climbed 0.3°C above the previous 1986 record of 33.9°C

In Richmond, the temperature hit 36.6°C, but did not beat 38.2°C record set 30 years ago.

A cool southerly front is expected to hit the city around midnight tonight, meaning tomorrow’s predicted top of 21°C is closer to average conditions.

NEW APRIL RECORD! 34.0C at Sydney Observatory Hill. Previous record 33.9C set 5th April 1986. https://t.co/SpIcD1woOI #SydneyWeather — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 6, 2016

